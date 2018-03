Hong Kong Legislative Council by-election candidate Au Ngok-hin looks on as scuffles occur at an election rally in Aberdeen Square in the Hong Kong Island geographical constituency, Hong Kong, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong stands near a banner for Hong Kong Legislative Council by-election candidate Au Ngok-hin near a polling station in South Horizons residential district in the Hong Kong Island geographical constituency, Hong Kong, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Hong Kong Legislative Council by-election candidate Judy Chan (L) from the New People's Party walks to a polling station in South Horizons residential district in the Hong Kong Island geographical constituency, Hong Kong, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

An unknown heckler (L) faces off with pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (R) at an election rally for Hong Kong Legislative Council by-election pro-democracy candidate Au Ngok-hin in Aberdeen Square in the Hong Kong Island geographical constituency, Hong Kong, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

A League of Social Democrats activist is removed by police during a protest outside the venue where Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will cast her vote for the Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

League of Social Democrats activists display banners during a protest outside the venue where Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam will cast her vote for the Legislative Council by-election in Hong Kong, China, Mar. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong on Sunday was set to vote in by-elections for the legislative council seats of four of the six lawmakers who were ousted by the China government, amid the possibility of the pro-Beijing legislators gaining absolute control in the assembly.

The polling stations opened at 8am for more than 2.1 million voters eligible to vote for four of the six vacant seats.