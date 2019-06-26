An anti-extradition protester (C-R) hands over a petition letter to a representative of the British Consulate-General in Hong Kong (C); in Hong Kong, China, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHAN LONG HEI

Anti-extradition protesters hold signs on their way to the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau, during a rally in Hong Kong, China, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHAN LONG HEI

Anti-extradition protesters rally outside the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau; in Hong Kong, China, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHAN LONG HEI

Dressed in black, hundreds of protesters marched in silence on Wednesday to 19 foreign consulates in Hong Kong to deliver letters urging representatives to exert pressure on the Chinese president at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan.

"We will urge the countries to pressure China at the G20, to raise concerns over Hong Kong, to defend Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy and free trade environment, and to protect the rights of their citizens to do business and to live in Hong Kong,” the demonstrators said.