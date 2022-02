A mother and her child wait to be treated after showing Covid-19 symptoms outside the Accident and Emergency Department at Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong, China, 15 February 2022. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL CANDELA

Hong Kong government implemented Thursday a "vaccination pass" as part of its latest measures to encourage more residents to get immunized as the city battles its fifth infection wave, which has driven isolation centers and hospital capacity to the limit.

The LeaveHomeSafe app, used for contact tracing and required to enter restaurants and public places, has begun "flagging" users who haven't uploaded their vaccination records, something some residents had so far resisted over privacy concerns.