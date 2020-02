Passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship stand at their cabins balcony as the vessel docks at the port of Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

A port staff member walks as the Diamond Princess cruise ship approaches the port of Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Hong Kong will require from Saturday that everyone entering the territory from mainland China undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine to contain the spread of a new coronavirus that has killed hundreds.

The head of the Hong Kong Executive, Carrie Lam, announced the measure Wednesday, which will reduce the flow of visitors to the city – where several people have demanded a complete closure of the borders with mainland China. EFE-EPA