Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the government headquarters in Hong Kong, China, 09 March 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER PARKS / POOL

Legislators from the National People's Assembly and advisers from the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference from Hong Kong called for "strengthening patriotic education" in the former British colony, the Global Times reported Wednesday.