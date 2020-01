Britain's Charles, the Prince of Wales, addresses a plenary session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Britain's Charles, the Prince of Wales, arrives to address a plenary session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

(FILE) Protesters wearing gas masks react after the police fired tear gas during an anti-government rally in Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong, China, 25 August 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, China, 03 December 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Carrie Lam, CEO Hong Kong SAR, and Fang Xinghai, Vice-Chairman, China Securities Regulatory Commission, from left, during a plenary session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

Hong Kong’s basic freedoms and autonomy will not be eroded by the central Chinese government, chief executive Carrie Lam told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

Speaking to US journalist and CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria in her first engagement with foreign media since the unrest began in June, Lam refused to bow to protesters’ demands and urged the international community not to 'simplify' the situation.