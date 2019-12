Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 06 January 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Pro-democracy protesters raise their hands as they take part in a demonstration march in Tsim Sha Tsui district, Hong Kong, China, 01 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIGUEL CANDELA

Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of the US-based international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) 'Human Rights Watch', speaks at a press conference while presenting the annual report for 2019 in Berlin, Germany, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER BECHER

The chief executive of Hong Kong on Tuesday closed ranks with Beijing and condemned the United States Senate's passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which she lambasted as unnecessary and unjustified.

Carrie Lam said in a press conference that the US legislation would have an impact on the city's economic development by undermining confidence and creating an unstable environment for Hong Kong-based businesses. EFE-EPA