(L-R) Patrick Nip Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Home Affairs of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Sophia Chan Secretary for Food and Health, and Edward Yau Tang-wah, Secretary for Commerce and Economic attend a meeting with selected participants in Hong Kong, China, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C) speaks while Patrick Nip (L), Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Lau Kong-wah (2-L), Secretary for Home Affairs of Hong Kong, Sophia Chan (2-R), Secretary for Food and Health, and Edward Yau Tang-wah (R), Secretary for Commerce and Economic looks on during a meeting with selected participants in Hong Kong, China, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A anti government protester holds up a poster of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a rally outside Queen Elizabeth stadium where Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a meeting with selected participants in Hong Kong, China, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

An anti government protester wearing a mask gestures during a rally outside Queen Elizabeth stadium where Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a meeting with selected participants in Hong Kong, China, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

(L-R) Patrick Nip, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Lau Kong-wah, Secretary for Home Affairs of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Sophia Chan Secretary for Food and Health, and Edward Yau Tang-wah, Secretary for Commerce and Economic attend a meeting with selected participants in Hong Kong, China, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Anti government protesters hold up their palms to signify the five demands during a rally outside Queen Elizabeth stadium where Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a meeting with selected participants in Hong Kong, China, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam faced questions from discontented citizens on Thursday evening as the embattled leader held her first direct dialog with the people as the political crisis gripping the semi-autonomous city rumbled on.

The community dialog, which began at 19.00 local time (11.00 GMT) in a large stadium on Hong Kong Island, was attended by about 130 Hong Kong citizens, who posed questions to Lam and her four ministers on stage.