Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Central Government Complex in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Hong Kong’s chief executive on Tuesday publicly apologized but did not announce a definitive withdrawal of the contentious extradition bill that triggered massive protests over the past week.

"I offer my most sincere apology to all people of Hong Kong," said Carrie Lam at a press conference.