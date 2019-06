Policemen look at the people attending 'Carrie Lam, Don't Shoot Our Kids' demonstration outside the Office of the Chief Executive building, in Hong Kong, China, Jun.20, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Representatives of opposition movements in Hong Kong on Thursday backed an ultimatum to the chief executive to permanently withdraw a contentious extradition bill or be prepared for new protests such as those that have been witnessed in recent weeks.

Pro-democratic opposition newspaper Apple Daily called for fresh protests from Friday if Carrie Lam did not accept the demands by 5 pm, a call which is being widely followed on social media.