A butcher works at his stall as civil servants stand next to the building entrance to check on residents at Jordan district in Hong Kong, China, 25 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A worker in protective gear sprays disinfectant in a market street at Jordan district in Hong Kong, China, 25 January 2021. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong lifts partial lockdown after less than two days

Hong Kong’s first lockdown targeting street blocks in a locality was lifted early Monday morning, less than two days after authorities made the unprecedented move to curb a novel coronavirus outbreak.

Restrictions were formally lifted at about 3.30pm on Monday (20.30 GMT), when police at the Jordan and Yau Ma Tei districts in Kowloon area removed barricades and reopened road sections, as health workers deployed to guard building entrances checked if commuting residents had been tested. EFE-EPA