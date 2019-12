A masked man struck a 53-year-old with a drain cover during protests in Hong Kong on Sunday, knocking him unconscious.

A video posted by several news outlets showed the man in dark pants, light T-shirt, black cap and a mask rush towards the victim, who was clearing barricades set up by protesters and stopped to take out his phone, and hit him across the side of his head with a drain cover, leaving him unconscious. EFE-EPA