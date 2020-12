Media mogul Jimmy Lai in handcuffs arrives at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre after being denied bail in Hong Kong, China, 03 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Pro-democracy supporter, media mogul and founder of Apple Daily Jimmy Lai Chee-ying (C) makes his way through members of the media as he leaves the West Kowloon Courts Building in Hong Kong, China, 03 September 2020 (reissued 11 December 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong pro-democracy advocate and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city's national security law, suspected of collusion with a foreign country, his Apple Daily newspaper and public broadcaster RTHK reported Friday.

In addition, at 12.30 pm local time (04:30 GMT) Hong Kong police said that following an "in-depth investigation" a 73-year-old man was charged with "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security." EFE-EPA