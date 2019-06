Protesters gather in an area near the Legislative Council building after a violent protest against an extradition law in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/VERNON YUEN

A collective by the name of Hong Kong Mothers called for a protest to be held at 7pm Friday against the contentious extradition bill that could provide China access to people in Hong Kong territory.

The protest, also supported by the Hong Kong Bar Association and the Chinese University of Hong Kong, aims to convey a clear message to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam: reverse and reject the bill.