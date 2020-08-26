Two lawmakers from Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition were arrested on Wednesday morning for suspected rioting by taking part in anti-government protests last year, public broadcaster RTHK reported.
Pan-democrat lawmaker Ted Hui (C), is carried out of the chamber by security guards during a scuffle with pro-Beijing lawmakers at a the Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong, China, 22 May 2020 (reissued 26 August 2020). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Pro-democracy lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting (2-L, in white shirt), is carried out of the chamber by security guards during a scuffle with pro-Beijing lawmakers at a the Legislative Council meeting in Hong Kong, China, 18 May 2020 (reissued 26 August 2020). EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Two lawmakers from Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition were arrested on Wednesday morning for suspected rioting by taking part in anti-government protests last year, public broadcaster RTHK reported.