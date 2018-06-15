The Hong Kong Parliament Thursday night passed a controversial bill allowing mainland China immigration agents to have control over a part of a Hong Kong train station to carry out cross-border passenger control, a controversial regulation whose opponents accuse it of being unconstitutional.
The bill was approved by 40 votes in favor, 20 against and one abstention after long discussions mainly centered on 24 amendments proposed by pan-democrat lawmakers who described it as a flagrant violation of Hong Kong's Constitution.