Lawmakers and students against a controversial bill for a joint border high speed railway checkpoint with mainland China based in the heart of Hong Kong, gather on the eve of the final vote outside the city's Legislative Council, Hong Kong, China, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Protesters against a controversial bill for a joint border high speed railway checkpoint with mainland China based in the heart of Hong Kong, gather on the eve of the final vote outside the city's Legislative Council, Hong Kong, China, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Hong Kong lawmaker Chu Hoi-dick makes a speech against a controversial bill for a joint border high speed railway checkpoint with mainland China based in the heart of Hong Kong, on the eve of the final vote outside the city's Legislative Council, Hong Kong, China, 14 June 2018. The bill is controversial as it cedes jurisdiction over a small portion of the rail terminal at West Kowloon to mainland Chinese officers who will be able to enforce national laws on Hong Kong soil for the first time. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

The Hong Kong Parliament Thursday night passed a controversial bill allowing mainland China immigration agents to have control over a part of a Hong Kong train station to carry out cross-border passenger control, a controversial regulation whose opponents accuse it of being unconstitutional.

The bill was approved by 40 votes in favor, 20 against and one abstention after long discussions mainly centered on 24 amendments proposed by pan-democrat lawmakers who described it as a flagrant violation of Hong Kong's Constitution.