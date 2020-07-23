The Hong Kong government is considering tightening the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 after this Wednesday, once again, breaking the record of infections in a single day with 113, the local press reports today .
Hong Kong plans to tighten measures as it breaks records again
A health worker directs a taxi driver at a makeshift COVID-19 testing lab in a parking lot in Hong Kong, China, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
Health workers put a swab sample from a taxi driver into a vial at a makeshift COVID-19 testing lab in a parking lot in Hong Kong, China, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
A taxi driver arrives at a makeshift COVID-19 testing lab in a parking lot in Hong Kong, China, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE
