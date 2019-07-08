Six protesters — four men and two women between the ages of 20 and 66 — were arrested last night in Hong Kong during the latest march to demand the abolition of a controversial extradition law and the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, Hong Kong Police said in a statement Monday.

Of the six, one was arrested during the course of the demonstration after failing to produce proof of identity, while the other five were arrested hours later when protesters gathered at the vicinity of Canton Road which they blocked between 20:00 and 21:00, local time.