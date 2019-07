Policemen in a corner of shopping mall while clashing with anti-extradition bill protesters during a rally in Shatin, Hong Kong, China, July 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A policeman falls to the ground as other officers clash with anti-extradition bill protesters in a shopping mall during a rally in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China, July 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An injured woman receives medical treatment in a shopping mall while anti-extradition bill protesters march during a rally in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China, July 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

An injured policeman (C) is carried off for first aid after clashing with anti-extradition bill protesters in a shopping mall during a rally in Sha Tin, Hong Kong, China, July 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong's police chief on Monday said protesters in weekend demonstrations "lost their minds" during clashes between officers and youth at a shopping mall, which led to 28 people being admitted to hospital and 40 arrested.

Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung expressed to reporters his "strongest condemnation" for the events on Sunday and said "thugs appeared to have lost their minds."