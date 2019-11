A suspected knife attacker is wrestled to the ground by other men outside Cityplaza mall in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 3, 2019 (issued Nov. 4, 2019). EFE-EPA/STR

A victim of a knife attack lies on the ground outside Cityplaza mall in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 3, 2019 (issued Nov. 4, 2019). EFE-EPA/STR ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A suspected knife attacker, (C) is apprehended by other men outside Cityplaza mall in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 3, 2019 (issued Nov. 4, 2019). EFE-EPA/STR ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Hong Kong police on Monday condemned a knife attack that occurred the previous night at a mall that left five injured, with two of them in critical condition.

According to a police statement, the attack occurred around 7.30 pm local time on Sunday at a shopping mall in Taikoo Shing, Hong Kong island. EFE-EPA