Protesters use metal fences to make a barricade as the police look at them from the Wanchai Police headquarters during a rally in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A traffic warden walks next to a wall with graffiti and eggs thrown by protesters, in front of the Wanchai Police headquarters in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Hong Kong police on Saturday condemned a 15-hour-long siege of the city's police headquarters conducted by protesters ahead of what is gearing up to be another weekend of massive demonstrations in the city.

Following the end of the overnight siege on Saturday morning, police officers removed the barricades they had placed at the entrances of their headquarters to allow the exit of personnel who had been holed up inside incommunicado during the blockade.