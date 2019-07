Protesters try to break into the Legislative Council building during the annual 01 July pro-democracy march in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2019. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Hong Kong police used tear gas to eject demonstrators who on Monday breached the city's Legislative Council (LegCo) amid mass protests against interference by Beijing on what was the 22nd anniversary of the transfer of the sovereignty of the city to China by the United Kingdom.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the Council and proceeded to occupy it for several hours.