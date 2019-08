A protester throws a brick at riot police during an anti-government rally in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, China, Aug. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police fire tear gas as protesters take part in an anti-government rally in Kwai Fung and Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, China, Aug. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police walk in front of a water cannons truck during an anti-government rally in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong, China, Aug. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Six Hong Kong police officers drew firearms and one fired a warning shot for the first time since the demonstrations began 12 weekends ago, police said Monday in a statement.

"Being surrounded, under attacks and facing threats to life, six police officers withdrew pistols and stayed on guard while giving warnings to the protesters," said the statement.