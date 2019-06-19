Cars drive on a main downtown road which was occupied by protesters during extradition bill protest, outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jun.19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A civil rights organization coordinating demonstrations against a contentious extradition bill in Hong Kong said Wednesday that they would start a campaign, in coordination with lawyers and representatives of the pro democracy movement, to register official complaints against the police over the use of force during the protests.

Addressing a press conference before the seat of the local government, Civil Human Rights Front vice-convener Bonnie Leung said from Friday onwards, legislators and political parties would fight against the lies spread by the government.