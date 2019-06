A protester keeps a look out from the top of a traffic signage pole during a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters take part in a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters take part in a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, 12 Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A police officer takes a protester away from a demonstration site during a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Jun. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Wednesday postponed a session in which a second reading of a contentious extradition bill was to take place amid massive opposition on the streets outside.

"The President of the Legislative Council (Andrew Leung) has directed that the Council meeting of 12 June 2019 scheduled to begin at 11:00 am today be changed to a later time to be determined by him. Members will be notified of the time of the meeting later," the council said in a statement.