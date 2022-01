Edward Leung Tin-kei arrives at Hong Kong's High Court on the first day of his trial on riot charges, Hong Kong, China, 18 January 2018 (re-issued 19 January 2022). EFE-EPA/ALEX HOFFORD

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Edward Leung, a leader of the city’s short-lived independence movement, was released from prison Wednesday morning after serving four years for rioting and assaulting police in a 2016 riot.

The 30 year old’s release, expected to occur at a maximum-security prison on the outlying island of Lantau at about 9 am local time (1 am GMT) before the press and supporters, instead happened at 3am, when he went into a mini-van parked outside the penitentiary.