Pro-democracy activist Lester Shum (2-L), vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats Raphael Wong Ho-ming (2-R) and Demosisto party Secretary General Joshua Wong (R) speak outside the High Court in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A Hong Kong court Wednesday sentenced an activist to three months in prison for obstruction of justice during pro-democracy protests in the latter half of 2014.

Joshua Wong, the youngest and best known leader of the so-called "Umbrella Revolution," would be going back to prison for failing to clear an area in the Mong Kok district that had been taken over by protesters in November 2014.