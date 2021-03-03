Hong Kong pro-democracy activists ruling postponed again

Hong Kong (China), 03/03/2021.- Former lawmaker Eddy Chu Hoi-dick (3L) and other pro-democracy activists prepare to board a Correctional Services Department van at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Center in Hong Kong, China, 03 March 2021. Police has charged 47 pro-democracy activists with conspiracy to subvert state powers under the National Security Law. The group of arrestees comprises most of the 55 people arrested in January 2021 under the national security law over primary elections held in July 2020. (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong (China), 03/03/2021.- Hong Kong legal scholar and democracy activist Benny Tai Yiu-ting, (C), boards a Correctional Services Department van in the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre in Hong Kong, China, 03 March 2021. Police have charged 47 pro-democracy activists with conspiracy to subvert state powers under the National Security Law. The group of arrestees comprises most of the 55 people arrested in January 2021 under the national security law over primary elections held in July 2020. (Elecciones) EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE