Members of the public watch officials count ballots at a polling station as voting officially closes in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Pro-democracy candidates claimed a resounding victory Monday in all Hong Kong districts, with prominent figures of the city’s long-running protests becoming councilors.

Pro-democracy candidates won at least 387 of 452 district council seats – almost 90 percent – in an election with a record 71.2-percent participation, implying strong social support for groups that mobilized mass protests in Hong Kong since June. EFE-EPA