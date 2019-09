Passengers leave the Tuen Mun station before the station close in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, China, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHAN LONG HEI

Protesters carry US flags during in an anti-government rally in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, China, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Riot police charge to disperse protesters during an anti-government rally in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, China, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Protesters hold posters that read ÔHong Kongers add oilÕ during an anti-government rally in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, China, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHAN LONG HEI

Riot police gather at a road during an anti-government rally in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, China, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/CHAN LONG HEI

Riot police fire tear gas at protesters during an anti-government rally in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, China, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A protester gestures in an anti-government rally in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, China, 21 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong protest targets 'singing aunties' as city braces for more unrest

Hong Kong riot police fired teargas and sponge rounds to disperse an anti-government protest that targeted the so-called "singing aunties" of Tuen Mun, Saturday afternoon.

The violent clashes unfolded as a lawful march that drew thousands drew to an end.