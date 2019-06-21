Hundreds of protesters began gathering outside the Hong Kong parliament on Friday, a day after the lapse of a deadline to the Chinese special administrative region's leader to completely withdraw a contentious extradition bill, among other demands, public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong reported.

The protesters, most of them students dressed in black, arrived at the Legislative Council (LegCo) complex , accompanied by opposition lawmakers and also demanded the release of all those detained to date as well as an investigation into police actions during the protests, according to local media reports.