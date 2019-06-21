Thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Hong Kong on Friday and gathered around the police headquarters a day after a deadline to the Chinese special administrative region's leader to completely withdraw a contentious extradition bill, among other demands, had lapsed.

The demonstrators, mostly students dressed in black, congregated at the Hong Kong police headquarters to demand the release of all those detained in protests to date as well as an investigation into police actions during the unrest which was sparked by the controversial extradition proposal, Efe witnessed.