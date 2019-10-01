Hong Kong authorities and anti-government pro-democracy activists were on Monday gearing up for what was expected to be a highly volatile day with the latter planning to take to the streets to upstage China’s National Day.

Following a weekend of fierce clashes that resulted in the police arresting 157 people, more than 40 percent of whom were students, anti-government protesters are set to stage demonstrations in different parts of the city on 1 October in their fight against what they see as Beijing’s encroachment on their civil liberties and a local government headed by pro-Beijing officials.