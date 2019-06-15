The Hong Kong citizens' movement, which has organized unprecedented protests in the former British colony against an extradition bill proposed by its government, managed to get the controversial ruling suspended, though not yet definitively canceled.

On the eve of another demonstration called for this Sunday, the chief executive of Hong Kong, Carrie Lam, announced Saturday the "suspension" of her controversial extradition bill, which would allow the extradition to mainland China of fugitives accused of certain crimes.