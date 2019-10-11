Protesters hold placards as they gather to attend a flash mob rally held to protest alleged abuse of pro-democracy protesters by Hong Kong police in Hong Kong, China, Oct. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Hundreds of people in Hong Kong staged an anti-government march at lunchtime on Friday in the heart of the city’s financial district, a day after a female university student claimed to be the victim of police “sexual violence.”

At around 1 pm local time (05:00 GMT), the demonstrators, many wearing masks in defiance of a new law banning them at public gatherings of more than 50 persons, spilled onto the tramway in Central, chanting slogans such as “Disbanding the police force brooks no delay” and “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.”