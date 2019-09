A pro-China supporter poses for photos in front of the People's Republic of China flag during a flash mob event at a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

A Pro-China supporter (L) faces off with pro-Hong Kong supporters (R) during a flash mob event held by China supporters in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy activists were celebrating one of the most important days on Chinese calendar Friday with a variety of peaceful activities across the city.

Following four relatively quiet days in the Asian financial hub that has been convulsed by three months of street demonstrations, anti-government protesters have come up with an array of plans to get their messages across while marking the traditional festival.