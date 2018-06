A general view of residential housing units under construction in the Kai Tak North area of Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Dec. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Thursday raised the city's base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.25 percent with immediate effect to match a similar hike by the Federal Reserve of the United States hours earlier.

Analysts say the increase in the base rate is aimed at maintaining stability of the local currency, the Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the US dollar.