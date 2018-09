A protestor from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China displays a photo of Uyghur prisoners outside Western Police Station to protest the Chinese government's alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, in Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, China, Sep. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Protestors from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China gather outside Western Police Station

Protestors from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China stick photos of Uyghur muslim prisoners in Xinjiang over the plaque of China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy protesters rallied in Hong Kong on Sunday to denounce the Chinese government’s alleged incarceration of one million Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang in northwest China.

The protesters held up photos purportedly showing scenes from inside internment camps, and placed the images on a plaque outside the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government, an organ of Beijing’s State Council, an epa-efe journalist reports.