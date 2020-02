A cement ship passes the Diamond Princess cruise ship, anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama, in Yokohama, Japan, 04 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Two men wearing face masks walk past a building which will reportedly serve as a quarantine center for Taiwanese citizens evacuated from Wuhan; in Taipei, Taiwan, 03 February 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Light boats travel before the Diamond Princess cruise ship, anchored in quarantine off the port of Yokohama, in Yokohama, Japan, 04 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

An ambulance driver in protective gear sits in his vehicle outside the Infectious Disease Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, China, 04 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A guard in protective gear checks the temperature of a woman outside the Accident and Emergency building at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong, China, 04 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong recorded the first coronavirus death in the city and the second outside mainland China on Tuesday morning when a 39-year-old man died in a public hospital.

The Hospital Authority confirmed that at about 10.30 am local time (2:30 GMT) the man died in a hospital in Kowloon after his condition deteriorated. EFE-EPA