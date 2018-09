A man runs under the rain on an empty Nathan Road during Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong, China, Sep.16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Broken glass from window panels in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut littler the street in Hong Kong, China, Sep.16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Broken window panels in the aftermath of Typhoon Mangkhut are seen on the One Finance Centre building in Hong Kong, China, Sep.16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong on Sunday was still on the highest alert for typhoon Mangkhut, which has left a trail of destruction in its passage through the city and is expected to pose a considerable threat to southeast China.

According to the latest data of the Hong Kong Observatory, Mangkhut "is departing Hong Kong gradually" and was expected to make landfall over the coast to the west of the Pearl River Estuary on Sunday evening although "destructive" winds are still affecting some parts of the city.