An LGBT flag is waved in the streets of Hong Kong during the annual pro-Democracy rally to mark the anniversary of the handover of sovereignty from Britain to China, Hong Kong, China, Jul. 1, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEX HOFFORD

Authorities in Hong Kong have placed 10 LGBT-themed children's books on so-called "closed stacks" in public libraries, Human Rights Watch reported on Wednesday.

In a letter to Hong Kong's Home Affairs Bureau, HRW urged the government to revoke its decision, arguing that it sends a "stigmatizing message that LGBT content is inherently inappropriate".