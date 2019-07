Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) members Bonnie Leung (L) and Jimmy Sham (2-L) speak to the media during a press conference outside the legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, June 24,2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) members Bonnie Leung (L) and Jimmy Sham (2-L) speak to the media during a press conference outside the legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, June 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Hong Kong rights activist: protests will not stop until demands are met

The international spokesperson for the Civil Human Rights Front - the organization behind the Hong Kong rallies that drew worldwide attention nearly a month ago - thinks the time has come to transform the momentum of the protests into another kind of power despite a lack of democracy in the autonomous Chinese territory.

Bonnie Leung, a 32-year-old district counselor, was drawn to politics aged 21during the so-called Umbrella Revolution (2014).