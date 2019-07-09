Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam (C) leaves after a news conference at the Chief Executive's Office in Hong Kong, China, Jul. 9, 2019. During a press conference on 09 July, EPA-EFE/VIVEK PRAKASH

The chief executive of Hong Kong on Tuesday said that the contentious extradition bill that has sparked mass protests and social unrest over the past month was dead.

Carrie Lam acknowledged in a press conference that the former British colony's executive had decided to stop pushing for passage of the proposed bill, which had been met with the opposition of diverse sections of Hong Kong society due to concerns that it could lead to the repression of political or religious activists by the national Chinese government in Beijing.