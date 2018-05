Foreign domestic workers from the Philippines and Indonesia gather in a public place as other domestic workers rally to protest alleged racist and discriminatory remarks made by Eunice Yung, a Hong Kong Legislative Councilor from the New People's Party, Hong Kong, China, May 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Hundreds of foreign domestic workers from the Philippines and Indonesia marched Sunday to the office of a Hong Kong lawmaker to protest alleged racist and discriminatory remarks made by her.

Eunice Yung, of the New People's Party, apologized to representatives of the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body, saying that she regretted if any of her remarks caused offense, according to an efe-epa photojournalist.