The lighted up Jumbo Floating Restaurant and the adjacent Tai Pak Floating Restaurant are moored in Aberdeen Harbour in Hong Kong, China, 28 February 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Workers burn incense sticks and make offerings on the deck of the Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Hong Kong, China, 14 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

People take photos and videos of the Jumbo Floating Restaurant in Hong Kong, China, 14 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

One of Hong Kong's most famous tourist attractions, Jumbo floating restaurant, capsized and sank in the South China Sea just days after it was towed from Aberdeen harbor, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

The restaurant was towed from the spot it had sat for 46 years on June 14 and was heading to an undisclosed location.