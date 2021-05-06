Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was sentenced Friday to 10 months in jail for joining an annual vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Massacre in June, which was banned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was the third time in five months the 24 year old was handed a jail sentence for taking part in pro-democracy rallies. The latest jail term will be added to two others he received and is currently serving, totaling 17 and a half months, for his roles in unauthorized protests held during the 2019 anti-government protest movement in Hong Kong. EFE