Hong Kong (China), 22/11/2019.- Protesters raise their hands to symbolize their five key demands, during an anti-government rally in Central district, Hong Kong, China, 22 November 2019. Hong Kong is in its sixth month of mass protests, which were originally triggered by a now withdrawn extradition bill, and have since turned into a wider pro-democracy movement. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Hong Kong (China), 22/11/2019.- A view of a damaged Starbucks cafe inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) on the sixth day of a stand-off between police and pro-democracy protesters at the campus in Hong Kong, China, 22 November 2019. Hong Kong is in its sixth month of mass protests, which were originally triggered by a now withdrawn extradition bill, and have since turned into a wider pro-democracy movement. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Hong Kong (China), 22/11/2019.- A view inside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) on the sixth day of a stand-off between police and pro-democracy protesters at the campus in Hong Kong, China, 21 November 2019 (issued 22 November 2019). Hong Kong is in its sixth month of mass protests, which were originally triggered by a now withdrawn extradition bill, and have since turned into a wider pro-democracy movement. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL

Hong Kong citizens are set to express their political views formally this Sunday through local elections that look to serve as a de facto referendum amid ongoing protest chaos.

The district council elections, held every four years to elect representatives of local councils in all 18 districts of Hong Kong, will be the most watched electoral contest of its kind in decades, as the Asian financial hub is gripped by a volatile anti-government protest movement.