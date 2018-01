The vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats Raphael Wong Ho-ming, (L), and Demosisto party Secretary General Joshua Wong, (3L), arrive at the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre escorted by Hong Kong Correctional Services officers, in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A general view of the Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre where Demosisto party Secretary General Joshua Wong and the vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats Raphael Wong Ho-ming have been remanded before being sent to their designated jail in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The Vice-chairman of the League of Social Democrats Raphael Wong Ho-ming (L) and Demosisto party Secretary General Joshua Wong (R) speak outside the High Court in Hong Kong, China, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Activist Joshua Wong, the youngest leader of the 2014 pro-democracy protests, popularly called the Umbrella Revolution, was released on bail Tuesday, only six days after a Hong Kong court had sentenced him to three months in prison for obstruction of justice during the protests.

The court granted him bail after taking cognizance of the defense argument of Wong's young age, who was 18 at the time of the protests.