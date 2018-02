Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong (L), Alex Chow (C), and Nathan Law (R) talk to journalists outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal shortly before their successful appeal hearing in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Three prominent student leaders of the 2014 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, popularly called the Umbrella Revolution, were set free on Tuesday after more than a year of legal disputes.

The Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal ruled in favor of the appeals by Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow against jail terms given last year for their involvement in the protests.