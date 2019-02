Elephant tusks weighing more than two metric tons and over eight metric tons of pangolin scales are displayed at a Hong Kong Customs press briefing at Kwai Chung Customhouse Cargo Examination Compound in Kowloon, Hong Kong, China, Feb.1, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

Hong Kong Customs has seized a massive haul of pangolin scales and ivory tusks from a shipping container that arrived from Nigeria, busting a major cross-boundary endangered species smuggling ring, authorities said on Friday.

The consignment seized on Jan.16 contained 2.1 tons of elephant tusks and 8.3 tons of pangolin scales, according to the customs department.